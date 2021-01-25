Call to make sexual violence course mandatory
Everyone at Okanagan College should be required to take an online course aimed at reducing sexual violence, the students union says.
An online training program called ‘Not Anymore’ is offered on the college website.
“But uptake has been slow,” the students’ union writes in a submission to be considered today by the college’s board of governors.
“We realize that sexual violence and consent are complicated topics, and not easy to engage in, but are vital conversations for post-secondary campuses to engage in,” the brief says.
“We are asking this board to make it mandatory for all OC staff, faculty, and students to complete the ‘Not Anymore’ online course,” the brief says.
In the college video that outlines the online course, students say campus rape is not rare, with one in five college women face sexual assault, and 4% of men face unwanted sexual advances.
A series of young men and women outline the scope of the problem and ask those who enrol in the online course to take it seriously. “Please don’t treat this like some dumb video that you need to get through,” one person says.
Conservation projects receive funding
Four North Okanagan conservation projects have received funding.
The Regional District of North Okanagan’s Conservation Fund has awarded $78,000 in grants to:
— The Okanagan Nation Alliance: $28,000 to develop interpretive signs for the Okanagan Rail Trail to increase the awareness of the importance of water and promote sustainable water practices.
— The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society: $25,000 to create management agreements with local landowners to improve stewardship for 600 acres of wildlife habitat, complete three habitat restoration projects and conduct two wildlife habitat enhancement workshops.
— The North Okanagan Naturalist Club: $16,000 to conduct a comprehensive bird count for Swan Lake to update research that was last completed 20 years ago.
— The Okanagan Fisheries Foundation: $9,000 to develop Healthy Watershed Checklist for BX Creek. This tool will be used to identify and assess the key restoration sites along BX Creek.
“The purpose of the fund is to provide local financial support for projects that will contribute to the conservation of our valuable natural areas and help restore and protect a healthy environment,” said Kevin Acton, chair of the RDNO Board of Directors.
Injured snowshoer, lost hiker require rescues
Two outdoor enthusiasts needed help this past weekend from Penticton Search and Rescue.
The first call arrived around 3 p.m. Saturday and requested an evacuation for a female snowshoer who was in medical distress in the Nickel Plate Lake area near Apex Mountain.
“Due to the urgency of the call, Penticton responded with an air evacuation and ground teams, while local ski patrol members from the nordic and alpine area responded via snow machine and offered on-scene care until the air evacuation arrived at 3:50 p.m.,” PENSAR spokesman Randy Brown said in a press release.
The subject was airlifted to Penticton Regional airport where she was transferred to an awaiting ambulance.
An update on her condition was not available.
As that incident was wrapping up, PENSAR received another call around 4:30 p.m. regarding a lost hiker in the Mahoney Lake area southwest of Okanagan Falls
Ground crews found the hiker around 6 p.m. She was cold, but otherwise in good health.
Brown noted both rescues were assisted by GPS co-ordinates from cell phones.
7-Eleven reopens after brush with COVID-19
7-Eleven Canada reopened its Penticton outlet Saturday after a 10-day closure that resulted from an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The retailer on Jan. 14 sent home all of its Penticton employees to self-isolate with pay as it cleaned and sanitized the store.
The company said in a statement it has carefully followed public health guidelines and drawn up safety plans for each of its 214 convenience stores in B.C.
Man arrested in Penticton school flashings case
Mounties have arrested a man in connection with a trio of incidents last week near two Penticton schools.
Police say a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was allegedly seen by students touching his genitals while behind the wheel of his car outside KVR and Skaha Lake middle schools.
"We appreciate that the witnesses took the opportunity to immediately tell their teachers," Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
The suspect has been released on conditions while the investigation continues.
Correction
The hotel tax in Kelowna has been set at 3% since 2017.
Incorrect information appeared in an article on page A1 of the Saturday, Jan. 23 edition. We regret the error.