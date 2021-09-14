Interior Health has updated its rules for public events with the introduction of the B.C. vaccine card.
The Interior has had its own set of rules on public gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, which had been outpacing the rest of the province.
Smaller indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and outdoor events may now have up to 100 people as long as proof of vaccination is shown. One dose of vaccine is sufficient until Oct. 24, when two doses will be required.
For large events, in which 50% capacity is permitted for indoor events and up to 5,000 people for outdoor events, proof of full vaccination will be required.
High-intensity group fitness programs are also permitted again, as long as everyone is fully vaccinated. Other fitness classes will require proof of at least one vaccine dose until Oct. 24, when double doses will be required.
Alcohol may now be served at licenced premises after 10 p.m.
Some rules have not been lifted: Gatherings in vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one other household, outdoor personal gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people and indoor gatherings to five guests or one other household.