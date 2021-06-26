The biggest salary at the Central Okanagan regional district was a little less large last year.
Administrator Brian Reardon earned $235,194, down from the $251,529 he earned in 2019.
But total salaries for all regional district employees rose from $9.2 million to $9.4 million.
And, as at other local municipalities, the number of workers who make more than $75,000 — the provincially-set threshold for disclosure of their salary — has risen considerably at the Kelowna-based regional district.
In 2018, 30 regional employees made more than $75,000. In 2019, it was 35, and last year it rose again, to 41. Unionized employees at the regional district got a 2% pay raise last year.
The politicians who make up the regional board, which meets a few times a month, draw a salary in addition to the pay they earn as councillors in their respective cities.
Gail Given, chair of the regional board, was paid $48,856 in addition to the $38,000 she was paid as a Kelowna city councillor. The other councillors who have spots on the regional board get an extra $19,000.