Hospital taxes paid by the owners of property in the Central Okanagan will go down 10% this year.
The owner of an average home assessed at $800,000 will pay $169 in hospital taxes this summer, compared to $189 in 2021.
The decrease per homeowner is due to a higher-than-forecast level of new growth, which means there are more taxpayers to share the burden, directors of the Central Okanagan regional district heard this week. The body, made up of elected politicians, also functions as the hospital district.
Hospital taxes are collected by local governments along with other taxes in July, to pay for 40% of the cost of new and upgraded health-care facilities.
The provincial government pays the other 60% of capital costs.
Upgrades planned for this year in the Central Okanagan include an MRI replacement and addition
at Kelowna General Hospital, a
new CT scanner, also at the hospital, and a new digital health initiative.
The total tax requisition from local property owners for health-care projects is just under $20 million.