B.C.’s Ministry of Health reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, 73 of them in the Interior Health region.
There are 258 individuals in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 and 49 in intensive care. Not all COVID cases are reported to health authorities.
One new death in the Northern Health region was reported in the 24-hour reporting period, bringing the provincial total to 2,975 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 90.8% (4,526,085) of eligible people five and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.1% (4,341,506) their second dose. Among adults, 57.1% (2,648,785) have received a third dose.