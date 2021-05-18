One person is in custody after a lengthy police standoff on Westside Road.
About 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Westside Road.
Frontline officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team established a perimeter around the residence and asked the public to avoid the area.
A little after 1 p.m., police reported they had a person in custody, the public was no longer at risk, but they’d be on the scene for several more hours collecting evidence.