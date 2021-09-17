News stories on the growing crisis in global food supply have to be taken seriously. We are told that even Canada, one of the bread baskets of the world, will be impacted, initially with rising prices.
When we walk into our vast supermarkets with their counters and shelves laden with food of every description, it’s hard to imagine shortages.
With this backdrop, a CBC news item about a flooding crisis caught my attention. Many families are being told to evacuate their homes, if they are not self-sufficient for as many as seven days. I thought about our own situation in like circumstances, and my mind drifted back to earlier days in this community (Lake Country) and how much has changed since I was a kid.
Generally, the generations up to and including my parents were remarkably self-sufficient, at least in the rural areas such as ours. Most families had a large garden and the larger plots of land then also allowed for growing many varieties of fruits, berries and nuts.
Our attic would be covered with walnuts spread out to dry. I remember the taste of really fresh milk and cream from the cow we kept, and riding up the road on my bike to pick up our fresh eggs from Vivian Stone.
With all of this, kids learned early not to say, “I’m bored!” in the summer or they’d soon be out weeding a few rows of the garden or cleaning out the chicken coop.
As the growing season waned, the Mason and other types of jars came out and canning began. We had a cool cellar under the house and by the fall the shelves would be filled with jars of every type of fruit and berry, tomatoes, pickles and relish, and wonderful jams. Sacks of potatoes, tubs of carrots buried in sand and a sack or two of turnips filled the small space. Dad would take boxes of apples to the Cariboo in the fall to swap for turnips, one of our family staples.
The Cariboo also provided the majority of our red meat as Dad always brought home a moose, augmented by a deer or two. This meat went into the family locker on Lawrence Avenue, in Kelowna as home freezers were virtually unheard of, and our Saturday trips to town always ended with a trip to the lockers to pick up the week’s supply of meat.
Because of the infrequency of those shopping trips, Mom bought a lot of her basic foods in bulk. I can’t remember the last time I saw anyone buying a 50-pound bag of flour or bags of puffed wheat cereal that would last for months.
Fall was also the time when Dad and I would fire up the old buzz saw to cut the winter’s supply of firewood. Once the wood was cut and stacked in the shed, Dad would predictably say, “That will feel pretty good this winter.”
Our folks had grown up during the Depression and so had learned early that a cellar laden with food and a full woodshed was their idea of security against a long, cold winter.
While some people still retain these practices, they are now in the minority, while the majority, like us, relies on the loaded shelves of the supermarket to provide our food and, at the touch of the thermostat, our heat.
Maybe our folks were right when they’d say with satisfaction when the work was all done, “Well, that’s better than money in the bank.”
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.
