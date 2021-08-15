Rock stabilization work on Shannon Lake Drive will take place next week.
Construction work is scheduled for weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend work will take place Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on Shannon View Drive and traffic flow will be monitored to ensure residents and visitors can access this area during construction, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.
The $287,800 project for slope improvements includes two phases of construction.
Phase 1 includes the installation of slope stabilization measures on the rock face and rope-access scaling to reduce the rockfall hazard on Shannon View Drive.
Phase 2 includes the realignment of Shannon View Drive to reduce the rockfall hazard.
The entire project is expected to be complete by late fall.
Staff