A 23-year-old Kelowna man is going to bike ride across the province in a fundraiser for mental health programs.
Sam Biffart will hop on his bike June 5 in Victoria and expects to reach the Alberta border by June 21.
Biffart hopes to raise at least $15,000 to support Third Space Charity, which provides free, supportive care counselling to young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 in the Okanagan.
Biffart’s BC Trek will involve more than 1,500 kilometres of riding with 15,500 metres of that going uphill. He plans to stay off major travel routes, and campout as much as possible on the trip.
“I love adventuring and riding my bike, and after a year of thinking about and planning this trip, I’m excited to finally get it started,” Biffart said. “Myself and many people in my life have struggled with mental health, so it was really important to me that I make this ride a way to raise awareness of the issue while also raising money to help more people get the support they need.”
To stay updated on the trip, follow Biffart on Instagram, Strava, and Facebook under the handle @sambiffart.
To donate to Third Space Charity, visit thirdspacecanada.org.