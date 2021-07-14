The Thomas Creek wildfire burning near Okanagan Falls grew to 1,500 hectares as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 900 hectares just 24 hours earlier.
“Growth specifically was due to the warm, hot afternoon, which fires do appreciate as well,” said BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Ayden Coray, noting wind also buffeted the flames, which are chewing through steep terrain.
The service had 30 personnel, six helicopters and heavy equipment at the scene Wednesday. Crews’ efforts were focused on building fuel breaks on the west and southwest flanks closest to Okanagan Falls and the 700 properties currently under evacuation alert, plus conducting back burns to strengthen the guards.
No structures have been lost to the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused. It lit up Sunday afternoon in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake.
Properties under evacuation alert lie south of the Heritage Hills subdivision down to McLean Creek Road on the northeast edge of Okanagan Falls. Included are 77 properties that were under an evacuation order until Monday afternoon.