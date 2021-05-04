COVID on flights from Calgary
People with COVID-19 flew to Kelowna from Calgary last week.
Positive cases of the virus were confirmed on a WestJet flight April 28 and an Air Canada flight April 29.
People in rows 1-6 on the morning WestJet flight 3375 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
People in rows 1-7 on the noon-hour Air Canada 8405 flight are also advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Gellatly Road gets an upgrade
Upgrades to a 250-metre portion of Gellatly Road South will start today.
The work in the 4000 block is being done by a contractor for a new private development, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and maybe on weekends, too.
Upgrades will include underground utilities, sidewalks, curbs, bike lanes and street lights.
Fire doused on fourth-floor deck
A fire on a fourth-floor deck at the SOPA tower on Pandosy Street was a bit tricky for Kelowna firefighters to put out.
In a news release, the fire department said a handline was deployed first while the aerial truck was being set up.
A crew also entered the suite to reach the deck from that direction.
It took 18 firefighters, three engines and two ladders to get the job done.
The fire was confined to the deck but there was water and smoke damage to the suite. The occupants had to find another place to spend the night.
Early indications are there was nothing suspicious about the fire.
Break-in suspect caught on way out
A man who climbed on to a second-floor balcony to get inside a Vernon apartment building couldn’t evade police on his way out.
Vernon RCMP said the suspect entered the building on Saturday and went up to the eighth floor, but was spotted later by police trying to exit the back door.
He tried to evade police, but was easily caught.
A 27-year-old Lake Country man was arrested.
Group gets funding to feed families
A Kelowna non-profit has received a $50,000 federal grant to help feed vulnerable families who may be socially isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will help, over the next three months, to feed 203 families. They’ll be delivered meals from local restaurants as well as fresh produce and other resources.
The Nourish Families Initiative was started by Childhood Connections — Okanagan Families and Childcare Society after the onset of the pandemic.
The non-profit group, launched in 1977, also accepts private donations to help run its programs.
For more information, see Childhoodconnections.ca.
Shred your papers for Crime Stoppers
Get rid of those personal papers cluttering up your house in a safe fashion on May 15.
Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is holding its annual Shred Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the regional district building at 1450 KLO Rd.
Signage on site will direct people to the drop-off point.
Volunteers will remove the boxes from vehicles and place them in bins that will be taken directly to the on-site shredder.
A $5 per box donation is requested. Cash, credit or debit will be accepted for payment.
All proceeds will help fund the activities of Crime Stoppers.