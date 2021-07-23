Barbecues banned at parks, beaches
Don’t bring your barbecue to the beach or any local park.
Local governments are banning all types of barbecues as the dry, hot weather continues and fires burn nearby.
The Central Okanagan regional district, Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation issued the barbecue bans on Friday.
Summerland power not under threat
Summerland’s power in good hands, the municipality says
Summerland is not at risk of losing power if the Brenda Creek wildfire destroys a BC Hydro transmission line, contrary to what was stated in articles this week in the Penticton Herald and The Daily Courier. We regret the errors.
The imperiled line provides power to West Kelowna, Peachland and some rural areas north of Summerland, but not Summerland proper.
“If your electrical bill comes from the District of Summerland then your electrical service is not at risk from that fire,” the municipality stated in a bulletin on its Facebook page this week.
Man disappears in Manning Park
Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a missing Penticton man who may have disappeared in Manning Park.
David Robert Greatrix, 62, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton early on June 30.
His possible disappearance came to the attention of the RCMP on July 15, when staff at the Manning Park Lodge reported a vehicle – later determined to belong to Greatrix — had been parked for days in the lot of the Monument 78/83 trail head.
“Police believe David Greatrix to possibly be in the Manning Park area, but have been unable to confirm his whereabouts and are concerned for his well-being,” the RCMP said on Friday.
Greatrix is Caucasian, five-foot-11, 220 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.
PIB officials meet city colleagues
Elected officials from the Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton renewed ties this week in their first sit-down in over a year.
Topics of discussion included the introduction of a land acknowledgment at Penticton city council meetings, servicing agreements, possibilities for transit expansion, river channel maintenance and creek restoration and naturalization, according to a press release issued Friday by the city.
“I believe that our first initial meeting was very productive and went very well. Introductory discussions carried out have provided both councils a brief insight on a number of issues of common concern,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel in the release.
“It was acknowledged that there will always be issues or challenges but as neighbours we will work together in a positive and respectful way towards a long-term and strong relationship. We look forward to future meetings.”
Both sides have committed to meeting quarterly from now on.
“Coming together regularly benefits not only the relationship between both our councils, it also benefits the people of both our communities by focusing our attention on the joint opportunities and challenges we share in common,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in the release.
Chamber wanted a public hearing
Turning down a proposed 130-unit housing project this week without the benefit of a public hearing was a grave mistake on the part of Penticton city council, says a local business group.
The board of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said in a press release Friday it was “surprised and dismayed” by the turn of events.
“We feel strongly that such a public hearing would have given stakeholders an opportunity to comment on the proposed changes to the development plans. It is almost unprecedented in Penticton’s city council’s history not to allow public input through a second reading and public hearing,” stated the release.
Council first rejected the proposed development at 435 Green Ave. W. – initially pitched as 151 rental units in two six-storey buildings – in May due to opposition from neighbours, then shot down the scaled-back version at its meeting July 20 for the same reasons.
Businesses in Penticton are already having a hard time finding workers due to the limited availability of rental housing, according to the chamber, and council’s decision does nothing to help them.
“We ask that our city council develop a housing plan that will sufficiently increase the supply of available rental housing,” the chamber stated.
“Furthermore, it is particularly important that developers have a clear understanding of what is expected in their plans before those plans are submitted to council.”
Vernon business offers a new look
Vernon’s 60-year-old Swan Lake Nurseyland has reopened as the Swan Lake Market and Garden.
A grand reopening summer festival is taking place this weekend.
The festival includes live music, gardening workshops, giveaways and raffles, free ice cream for kids, and a spotlight on the local farmers and producers.
Derick Cooke is the new owner. The Nicola Valley native bought the business from Mike Kowaluk.
Grant to boost bike rental operation
Kelowna Bike Rentals, a social enterprise initiative of Elevation Outdoors and Community Recreational Initiatives Society, has received a $15,000 grant from Interior Savings Credit Union to purchase bikes and helmets.
Kelowna Bike Rentals is open seven days a week through the summer at the base of Knox Mountain. It offers provides two-hour to multi-day rentals, including e-bikes, comfort bikes, mountain bikes and a large selection of adaptive equipment.
“In a year when bikes are not easy to find, this allowed us to purchase a full fleet and provide greater access to the outdoors, while developing what we believe will be a long-term source of stable revenue to support the work of both EO and CRIS for years to come,” said Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors in a news release. “As an extra bonus this initiative has allowed us to create additional jobs for youth in our community.”
Garage fire extends to home
A home and garage took major damage from a fire in the Berkley Estates Mobile Home Park on Highway 97 Tuesday night.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the garage was fully engulfed with flames extending to the home when they arrived after 11 p.m.
The lone occupant escaped safely.
The homeowner has insurance and was put in the care of Emergency Support Services.
Child centre receives support
The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna has received a steady source of funding for the next three years.
The Central Okanagan Foundation is providing the centre with $15,000 a year for three years.
The Child Advocacy Centre began operations in January 2020 to help children impacted by abuse and neglect.
“COVID has made for a complicated year in fundraising,” said Ginny Becker, executive director of the CAC. “To receive a multiyear commitment, from the Central Okanagan Foundation is extraordinary.”
Corrections
— A Kelowna author will be signing copies of her book, Diesel – Four Days to Kill a Dog, at Mosaic Books in downtown Kelowna on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Incorrect information appeared in a story on Friday.
— The phone number for the West Kelowna RCMP is 250-768-2880. An item in Friday’s Daily Courier about a swastika painted in a local parking lot gave the wrong number.