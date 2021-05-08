Year-over-year comparisons are difficult due to the pandemic, but April data from the Association of Interior Realtors shows the housing market is still churning at a blistering rate.
“We can’t look at the data as we normally would as this time last year we were in the thick of our first lockdown due to the pandemic,” said association
president Kim Heizmann in a press release.
“What we can look at is what is currently happening and currently supply is still not catching up to demand. We are in a supply drought when it comes to listings.”
There were 1,647 active listings in the Central Okanagan in April, little changed from the 1,652 in March.
That helped push up the benchmark price of a single-family home in April to $880,000 from $829,000 in March.
It was much the same story in the North Okanagan, where active listings nudged up slightly from 774 to 783 over the same period, but the benchmark price of a single-family home rose from $591,000 to $617,000.
In the South Okanagan, however, the average single-family home sold for $793,000 in April, down from $804,000 in March.
The number of listings also increased over that time frame from 607 to 625.
Across the entire area served
by the Association of Interior Realtors, the total number of active listings in April “remained low” at 2,818, according to Heizmann.
“Despite the supply drought the market remains strong and is starting to rationalize,” she said in the release.
“With vaccine roll-outs underway, once more and more people get vaccinated and we get some mobility and comfort back, hopefully we see more homes come on market.”
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of
the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.
-----
Thinking about selling? Here are the benchmark sale prices for Okanagan homes in April 2021.
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $617,000
Townhouse: $418,000
Condo/apartment: $279,000
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $880,000
Townhouse: $561,000
Condo/apartment: $438,000
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $490,000
Townhouse: $419,000
Condo/apartment: $328,000
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is considered a more accurate indicator than a pure average.