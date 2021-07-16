Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify several persons of interest in the downtown stabbing of two people on June 4.
Just before 11:30 p.m., two 19-year-old men received non life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight in the park space area between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club Restaurant.
“Our investigation has determined that the group of people in these images are persons of interest in this investigation. We are hoping the public can assist us in identifying them,” said Kelowna RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.