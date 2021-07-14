A number of public facilities in Lumby were closed on Wednesday due to a potential chemical exposure.
Oval Park, including the spray park and pool, White Valley Community Centre and the local library were closed until further notice. An evacuation alert was issued for nearby residences.
“While opening the park for the day and performing their routine maintenance operations, a Lumby staff member reported feeling unwell while handling chemicals, and is on route to the hospital for further observation,” a press release from the North Okanagan regional district said.
A Vernon fire department Hazmat team investigated and found there was exposure as a result of the accidental mixture of chemicals. The public was not at risk, however, and the mixture was disposed of.
Oval Park and the community centre reopened Wednesday afternoon and the evacuation alert was lifted. The library will reopen Thursday.
The spray park and pool are also expected to open Thursday after water chemistry is monitored.
“We thank emergency personnel for their quick response and will review our operational procedures to identify ways to avoid a situation like this from occurring again,” said Tom Kadla, Lumby’s chief administrative officer.