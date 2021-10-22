A 54-year-old Kelowna woman has been arrested under the Mental Health Act as RCMP investigate what they now describe as a murder.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Bechard Road in the Lower Mission just after 7 a.m. Monday. Inside, they found a man's body.
A woman was arrested at the scene but subsequently released without charges. She was later taken back into custody.
Police have sent their early investigative findings to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.
"This was an isolated incident and the RCMP are not seeking any additional suspects," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said Thursday. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and for all those impacted by this tragic situation."