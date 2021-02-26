Kelowna Gospel Mission’s 10th annual Strides to End Homeless takes place Saturday.
Instead of one big event, participants are encouraged to walk or run two- five- or 10-kilometres with their own bubbles while wearing their Strides to End Homelessness tuques.
The goal is to raise $50,000 to support the emergency shelter and women’s transitional homes.
Once funds are raised, walkers have the option of dropping by 259B Leon Ave. between 2 and 5 p.m. to pick up a tuque and snack bag.
Tag Kelowna’s Gospel Mission with a picture of your team on social media for a chance to win one of four Kelly O’Bryan’s $30 gift cards in a random draw.
The event had already raised $38,000 by Friday.
To participate in the walk, go to kelownagospelmission.ca or directly to secure.e2rm.com/p2p/event/345355/en-CA .