Last week’s article introduced the story of two California miners, William Owens and Joseph Williamson, who became lost in British Columbia’s Rocky Mountains in July 1884, with disastrous results.
The Oct. 25, 1884 edition of “New Zealand Herald” (page 2) carried the story of this harrowing incident in the Canadian Rockies:
“A short time back a man half dead from inanition, and apparently insane, was found wandering upon the banks of Kicking Horse River. When brought to himself the unfortunate man stated that he was a California miner named William Owens, and that he had started from Kamloops in June, with a companion named Joseph Williams (Williamson), in search of [a] silver mine.
“They had intended to reach the Colombo (Columbia) River, but falling short of provisions, they had trudged on for six days without food. On the seventh day Williams threw himself on the ground and said that he could not go any further. He died of exhaustion in a few minutes, and Owens says that he cut slices of flesh from his legs and thighs, and that it was by eating small mouthfuls of this that he was able to continue his journey.
“He had been living on human flesh for six days when he was found, and a small quantity was still tied up in a corner of his handkerchief. The unfortunate man who was reduced to such terrible straits had several hundred pounds (probably dollars) in bank notes with him.
In late 1883 and early 1884, much attention was focused on Silver City, a small mining community in Canada’s Rocky Mountains. A typical mining “boom town”, Silver City’s bubble inevitably burst, as described in the July 12, 1884, edition of “The British Columbian”
(page 4):
“About 100 miles west of Calgary is Silver City, famous on the account of the reported discovery of rich gold and silver mines in that region.
“Silver City ... is dead. The mines of fabulous wealth are a delusion, and the mining city which last fall had its fame spread over the continent has collapsed. Some fine buildings have been partly put up, but were abandoned before reaching completion”
On June 18, 1884, three and a half weeks after “The British Columbian” announced Silver City’s death, Owens and Williamson left Kamloops, determined to find their own silver mine.
No doubt, they headed for Silver City, several hundred kilometres east of Kamloops.
By the time Owens and Williamson were close to Silver City, it was all but abandoned, the silver mines “played out” or non-existent, their silver dreams were badly tarnished.
There is never a good time to be lost in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, even in the middle of summer. On page 284 of “The Last Spike”, Pierre Berton describes the summer of 1884:
In the Rockies, that summer of 1884, the weather was wet and miserable. The naked peaks were masked by dismal clouds and the numbing rain that poured down ceaselessly turned the milky Kicking Horse (River) into a torrent that spread itself across the Columbia flats
“Severe frosts persisted until late June. Snow swept the upper slopes of the mountains. In the shacks that did duty as (railway construction) offices near the summit (of the Kicking Horse Pass), roaring fires had to be maintained well into the early summer.”
Unsuccessful in their quest for the elusive silver ore, Owens and Williamson became hopelessly lost in British Columbia’s wilderness. Williamson succumbed to the harsh conditions while Owens made the difficult decision to survive by subsisting on his late partner’s flesh.
In spite of all that he endured in the summer of 1884, Owens might be described as lucky because of the CPR railway survey camp.
In July 1884, the Canadian Pacific Railway was 16 months from driving home “the last spike” at Craigellachie, B.C., cementing Canada from Atlantic to Pacific oceans, fulfilling the national government’s long-standing promise of a transcontinental railway, a key enticement for the Crown Colony of British Columbia to reluctantly join the Canadian Confederation in July 1871.
By 1884, the CPR was in serious trouble with its construction schedule. Egged on by the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the company was desperate to complete its huge railway project in British Columbia, arguably the most challenging of all Canadian regions for railway construction.
A sea of mountains — with deep valleys and raging rivers between these towering mountains — British Columbia presented challenges and demanded careful consideration as to which route should be chosen, necessitating the use of numerous survey crews and camps to find the best — i.e. the easiest, safest, and least expensive — route.
The July 12, 1884 edition of “The British Columbian” (page 3) provides a graphic description of what was going on at Kicking Horse Pass, as the CPR desperately tried to fulfil its contractual obligations to the Canadian government:
“There is a large force of men clearing, blasting, leveling, and grading between the summit (of the Kicking Horse Pass) and Columbia River, and it is calculated that the track may reach that river before the end of the year.
“The route is very rough and offers many serious obstructions to railway construction. There is one tunnel of considerable extent upon which a force of men has been for some time employed with steam drills and the latest tunnel machinery.”
In late July of 1884, Owens, lost and starving, stumbled upon a remote CPR surveyors’ camp, in a place where human beings did not normally dwell, saving his life and allowing him to share his story of survival, including the details of cannibalism.
Next week’s article, the conclusion of this three-part series, links Owen, survivor of a tragic experience in Canada’s unforgiving Rocky Mountains, with the Central Okanagan.
