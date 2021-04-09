Course offers free financial education
Could you use a little financial education?
If so, a local charity has a free course for you.
Launch Okanagan in partnership with Crowe MacKay LLP present Dollars and Sense – a financial education program designed to increase financial competency and boost confidence.
The free eight-week program begins on April 20 and covers financial topics including budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debit management, consumerism, and your relationship with money.
Classes run Tuesdays online using Zoom and participation is open to anyone.
“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” said Jennifer Robins, executive director of Launch Okanagan.
Courses are taught by experienced professionals, including certified financial planners.
The next Dollars and Sense program begins on April 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Launch Financial Education Society (Launch Okanagan), is a local charity, offering low-barrier money management education for people needing financial literacy support.
Visit launchokanagan.ca/sign-up, or contact Jennifer at Jennifer@launchokanagan.ca to register.
London Drugs to sell Girl Guide cookies
Girl Guide cookies are going to be sold exclusively through London Drugs this year.
Girl Guides are unable to sell the cookies door to door or at tables set up outside local stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
London Drugs will sell the chocolate and vanilla cookies in its stores and online.
The sale of 120,000 box of cookies is expected to raise $600,000 for the guides in B.C.
$75,000 win blows woman’s mind
Margaret Prince said her mind was blown when she realized she had matched five of six numbers to win $75,000 in the BC/49 draw on Feb. 24.
The Vernon resident purchased the ticket from 7-Eleven on 32nd Street. She was having coffee with a friend when she decided to purchase a spur-of-the-moment Mini Dip Pack.
“I was shopping and knew I forgot to check my ticket so I stopped at a retailer,” said Prince. “The retailer told me someone had won $75,000 in Vernon so I checked my ticket and the amount popped up.
“I was mind blown and shocked!”
Prince shared the news with her family as well as a few co-workers and said she plans to use her windfall to “splurge” on a car for herself.
Police copter keeps up with stolen car
A thief who hopped into a running car and drove off couldn’t get away from a police helicopter.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the car owner stopped briefly at a business in the 3000 block of 29th Avenue and left his car running as he went inside. The car was gone when he returned.
Police used the owner’s cellphone to track the vehicle.
The police helicopter followed the vehicle to a forest service road where Nakusp RCMP and the Vernon police dog service converged on the vehicle and arrested the suspect.
A 32-year-old man faces charges, police say.
Extra tax bill coming to pay for park
Every property owner in Peachland will be presented with a new tax this year.
Town council has approved a $100 parcel tax, in addition to regular property taxes, to pay down the debt the town incurred with the purchase last year of an 8.6-acre property on Turner Avenue for $3.1 million.
The vacant site boasts spectacular views of Okanagan Lake and will be developed as a municipal park.