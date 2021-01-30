‘Screenagers’ examines social media and teens
Teens, soon-to-be-teens, parents and educators are the target audience for a showing of the film, Screenagers: The Next Chapter.
Filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston examines the science behind teens’ emotional challenges, the effects of social media, and what can be done in schools and homes to help teens build skills to navigate stress, anxiety and depression in our digital age.
Courage For Youth, Third Space Charity, Foundry and Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna are putting on a free viewing of the movie.
Register at courageforyouth.com. Click on the Screenagers tab and enter your name and email. A link will be sent to you to watch the film anytime Feb. 2-18. A virtual question-and-answer session will take place Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Zoom in to attend genealogical meeting
Kelowna and District Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday online using Zoom.
People can email info@kdgs.ca to receive a Zoom link.
On Feb. 18, Claire Smith-Burns will give a talk for Heritage Week. Finding your Family in the Canadian Census Records will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Register through the Okanagan Regional Library’s events page: orl.bc.ca/what’s-happening.
On Feb. 23, the society will have an session called Tips and Tricks for the Genealogist. Society members will show people techie tips and tricks to be a more effective family historian. Register through the Okanagan Regional Library’s events page: ore.bc.ca/what’s-happening.
Reality television show needs local sets
How would you and your neighbour like to see your houses on TV?
A reality show coming to shoot in the Okanagan later this year is looking for two side-by-side houses they can rent, says the Okanagan Film Commission.
Anywhere in the Okanagan will do.
Email gwyliephoto@gmail.com.
New equipment donated to Vernon hospital
Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign raked in more than $340,000 in 2020.
Funds raised during the Light a Bulb campaign will help pay for a new echocardiogram machine for the medical imaging department.
“Having this additional machine will enable us to significantly increase our capacity to do more echocardiograms for patients,” said Justin Tait, cardiac sonographer at VJH.
“Currently we have two machines that produce high quality images of the heart and assist us in analyzing many forms of heart disease. One machine is dedicated to performing exams for inpatients while the second machine is for outpatients.
“This third machine will help us keep up with ever-growing demand and to significantly reduce our wait-list for outpatients.”
Rick Oliver retiring from Kelowna public schools
The assistant superintendent for Central Okanagan Public Schools is retiring after 28 years with the district.
Rick Oliver started his career in 1993 as a teacher at Rutland Secondary School. He went on to serve as vice-principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary, then principal at Dr. Knox and Neil Bruce middle schools, before returning to RSS as principal in 2004.
He has been named one of Canada’s outstanding principals.
In 2008, Oliver became director of instruction for the district, then assistant superintendent in 2016.
He retires on June 30.
“We are all grateful to Dr. Oliver for his exemplary leadership and years of service to our district,” said superintendent Kevin Kaardal. “Rick is a kind, innovative, thoughtful leader and his dedication to students shows throughout his career — as a teacher, a principal, at the Ministry of Education and as an assistant superintendent.