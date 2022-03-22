The City of Kelowna will repave 10.5 kilometres of road in 2022.
Parts of 18 roads and intersections are to be repaved this year.
“For 2022, areas chosen include Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Highway 97, and the Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection. Work can include everything from operations maintenance and drainage improvements to bike lanes and new paint,” said Kristel Dodoro, city design technician, in a news release.
Roads where paving will happen also include Burtch Road, Stewart Road West, Crawford Road, Glenmore Road, Gordon Drive, Kane Road, Ballou Road, McTavish Road, Abbott Street, Chute Lake Road, Lark Street, Curfew Drive, Abbott Street, Lester Road and Houghton Road/ McIntosh Road.