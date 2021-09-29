The Kelowna RCMP is increasing patrols downtown and along Harvey Avenue to respond to a rise in property crimes.
“The Kelowna RCMP works to respond intelligently to crime trends, and this is exactly what we are doing in this case,” said Supt. Kara Triance in a news release. “We are altering the way that we are structured and we will continue working with our partners to address this spike and prevent further crimes.”
The increased patrols by the RCMP Community Safety Unit and front-line officers includes vehicle, bike and foot patrols, including plainclothes operations in known problem areas.
The street enforcement teams have been restructured into two larger teams under the unit name of Proactive Enforcement, a police news release explained. The two teams will now be the Target Team and the Drug and Organized Crime Unit.
The Target Team will focus on property crime, auto theft and prolific offenders. The Drug and Organized Crime Unit will tackle drug trafficking and organized crime.
Businesses and individuals can take action to prevent crime, police say.
“Our files have shown that almost half of our break and enters to businesses and parkades have involved an insecure door or someone allowing access to criminals to access secure areas,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna police spokesperson. “An example of this trend is a parkade where a side door is propped open, or a business where the compound isn’t locked properly at night.”
Tips to help prevent property crime:
— Ensure that you lock up. Keep doors and windows secured and locked whenever possible.
— Close and secure your garage, storage containers and compounds. When you leave them open, it gives thieves and opportunity to see what you store there.
— Record serial numbers of tools, bikes and valuables. This information allows police to return stolen property when it’s located.
— Install a home alarm system, cameras, and well-placed motion detector lighting if possible.
— Report and suspicious behaviour or activity to your local police as soon as possible
— Don’t allow people to access shared garages, lobbies, or parkades if they don’t live there.
Source: RCMP