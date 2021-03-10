Enderby man killed single-car rollover
A single-vehicle rollover in Spallumcheen claimed the life of an Enderby man late Tuesday afternoon.
Police investigators determined the vehicle was travelling along Salmon River Road when it left the roadway and continued across a field until it overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.
The driver and lone occupant, a 61-year-old Enderby man, was located by emergency responders and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called about 5:20 p.m.
Body found at campground
The body of a woman in her 40s was found at a West Kelowna campground on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the campground in the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway about 5 p.m.
“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
The victim is a West Kelowna woman in her 40. The Coroners Service is investigating. Her name is not being released publicly.
West Eagle Campground is at 2325 Old Okanagan Highway.
Water upgrade almost complete
A water-upgrade project in Lake Country is just about complete.
As a result, 2,800 customers who had their water source switched in October will switch back this month.
In October, the municipality began upgrades to the Okanagan Lake pumphouse that included increased pumping capacity, a new ultraviolet treatment system and chlorine disinfection.
Users were switched over to a Beaver Lake water source while the work continued.
Pumphouse upgrades were completed last week, the municipality said in a news release. Testing and monitoring will be done before homes are gradually returned to the Okanagan Lake intake. A water-quality advisory remains in effect.
Metalfest cancelled for second year
COVID-19 is taking a toll on the local metal music scene.
The annual Armstrong Metal Fest, which was set to take place July 16-17, has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
People who had tickets for the 2020 festival and planned to use them this year can hang on to their tickets and use them in either 2022, 2023 or 2024, organizers said.
Ticket holders can email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca to get more information.
The festival is put on by a non-profit society and typically attracts about 700 fans and 30 bands to the event.
Symphony performs Bach tonight
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will perform J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 online tonight.
The performance will be livestreamed on the OSO’s Facebook and You Tube channels.
“Bach’s iconic concerto for strings, showcases each individual player,” said conductor Rosemary Thompson. ‘This music has been uplifting the spirits of its listeners for 300 years.
On Saturday, the OSO will present the Suites and Serenades concert online.
Go to okanagansymphony.com to find out how to sign up to watch it.
COVID cases at Kelowna schools
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School and Canyon Falls Middle School.
Students or staff members who caught the virus are self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in news releases.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.