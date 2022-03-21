Security guard survives stabbing
A security guard was stabbed Monday morning.
Police say the stabbing took place about 1:35 a.m. in the 1000 block area of Sunset Drive.
The guard was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police and a dog searched the area for a male suspect, but didn’t find him.
The suspect is described as 30-40 years of age, five feet, eight inches tall with a large build and blond hair.
He was wearing a black, fur-trimmed parka and carrying a backpack.
A security guard was killed in an assault at UBC Okanagan last month.
Celebrate World Water Day Tuesday
The Peachland Watershed Alliance will mark World Water Day Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. with an event at 13th Street and Beach Avenue.
The mayors of Summerland and Peachland, along with First Nation representatives, will be on hand for speeches and serious business from 2-2:30 p.m.
Refreshments, music, mingling and entertainment will be offered from 2:30-4 p.m.
“Participants will share the syilx water declaration and make a pledge to defend water in all its manifestations … Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin, has been invited to share her ongoing efforts for source water protection,” the alliance says on its website.
Anti-vaxx protester has a day in court
A Kelowna anti-vaxx protester who made national headlines last year for racist remarks directed at a security guard is facing charges on a different matter.
Bruce Orydzuk will appear in Kelowna court on April 14 to face charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 26, 2021, and the alleged comments were directed at a TV reporter.
Orydzuk has not yet been charged over a July 21 incident in which a video showed Orydzuk’s tirade at a security guard wearing a turban outside of a Kelowna immunization clinic.
“Move back to your country,” said Orydzuk. “You’re disgusting. Go back to India. We don’t want you here.”
The video drew widespread condemnation, with B.C. Premier John Horgan even weighing in on Twitter.
“This is vile, racist behaviour. If this is how you treat people, you are the problem,” wrote Horgan. “Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province.”
Work underway on Silver Star Road path
The next phase of construction of a new multi-use path along Silver Star Road is underway.
When complete, the path will provide a new cycling route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
Crews began work near Blackcomb Way in the Foothills.
Southbound traffic will continue to travel down Silver Star Road in the construction area. However, northbound traffic is being detoured along Star Road.
Local residents will have access to properties within the construction zone.
The detour is anticipated to be in place until the end of June.