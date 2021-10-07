COVID cases go back up for a day
New cases of COVID-19 increased again on Wednesday after recent declines.
A total of 164 people tested positive for the disease in the region served by Interior Health, up from 128 on Tuesday.
The upward movement in numbers was mirrored provincewide with 752 new cases confirmed, up from 593 on Tuesday and back to the level seen last week.
Currently, 350 people across B.C. are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 42 of them being in the Interior Health region. Of those 42 hospitalizations, which is one more than on Tuesday, 33 patients are in critical care.
No additional deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in the Interior Health region, with the toll since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 remaining at 236.
Vernon cops solve string of break-ins
RCMP have arrested two suspects a string of break-ins at downtown Vernon businesses.
A break-in Tuesday morning led police to their suspects.
A passer-by noticed a glass door had been smashed at a 29th Avenue business and called police about 3 p.m.
Police tracked down two suspects in the break-in and “as a result of the arrest, additional evidence was obtained by police linking one of the men to a number break and enters that occurred previously in the city,” said police spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
Jordan Andrew Penner, 32, was charged with five counts of break and enter. Cody Alan Macdonald, 30, was charged with one count. They were to appear in court on Wednesday.
Vancouver-based charity seeks Okanagan support
A non-profit organization that provides a home away from home for families visiting a Vancouver hospital has issued a dinner invite to the entire province.
Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, which accommodates upwards of 2,000 families each year at its facility on the grounds of BC Children’s Hospital, is hosting its fourth annual Home for Dinner event on Thursday, Oct. 14.
It’s being staged virtually, with supporters encouraged to host fundraising dinners in their own homes while following the online celebrations.
“We hope individuals across the province and abroad take this opportunity to enjoy a special dining experience with their loved ones, while also supporting families who are far from home and enduring an unthinkable emotional burden,” said Sunshine Purificacion, the group’s director of community development, in a press release.
Since it was launched in 1983, Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver has grown to feature 73 rooms, which families can use at no cost while their children are in hospital.
For more information, visit rmhbc.ca.
First Nations funding seeks to reduce poverty
Three Okanagan First Nations are receiving provincial funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects in their communities.
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has been awarded $35,000 for food security initiatives, including food distribution and restoring a local greenhouse.
The Okanagan Indian Band will receive $34,600 for food security initiatives, including skill-building workshops, apiculture (beekeeping) training and a community garden.
The Osoyoos Indian Band will receive $25,000 to deliver eight community-based sessions to develop and build a well-being plan for band members.
The funds come from the First Nations Well Being Fund. More than $2 million is being provided to 62 First Nation communities in the province.
Butler to become interim foundation director
Kathy Butler will become the interim executive director of the Central Okanagan Foundation.
Executive Director David Knapp is stepping down in November to return to the financial services industry.
Butler was director of the Okanagan College Foundation from 2003 to 2018.
A search is on for a permanent director.
Cookbook author signing books
A cookbook author from Nelson will sign copies of her new book in the Okanagan this weekend.
Shelley Adams has just released Whitewater Cooks Together Again, the sixth book in her Whitewater Cooks series.
The five previously published titles have sold over 250,000 copies, according to her publisher.
Adams will be at Sumac Ridge in Summerland Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. and at the BC Wine Information Centre in Penticton from 2-4 p.m. on Friday.
She’ll be in Kelowna on Saturday — at Mosaic Books from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Lakehouse Home Store from 2-4 p.m.
Yard-waste program cancelled in Coldstream
Coldstream has cancelled the 2021 fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program at the Middleton Drive Transfer Station.
Attempting to manage traffic while following public health orders was cited in a news release from the municipality.
Yard and garden waste can be dropped off at any Regional District of North Okanagan diversion and disposal facility for free.. More information, such as hours of operation and locations, can be found at rdno.ca.
Golf tournament raises thousands for Y
A charity golf tournament raised $68,000 for YMCA programs.
The 11th annual tournament was held Sept. 20 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.
Wilson M. Beck, a locally-owned general insurance brokerage, jumped on board as the tournament’s sponsor for the next few years.
“We are so incredibly grateful that we were able to execute a modified tournament in compliance with the current provincial health orders and raise much needed funds for the
YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign,” said Rhonda Zakala, vice president of fund development for the Y.
Strong kids allows kids who need financial assistance to get involved in Y programs.
Clothing donation drive-thru set for Oct. 16
Diabetes Canada is hosting a clothing donation drive-thru in Kelowna on Oct. 16.
The event will take place outside the Glenmore IGA at 1940 Kane Rd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors can remain in their vehicles while masked staff collect bagged or boxed clothing safely from car trunks.
Those who can’t make it to the drive-thru can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins.
The clothes are sold at Diabetes Canada thrift stores to raise money for diabetes research and care.