Police try to trace woman's steps
Kelowna police on Friday released the name of a woman whose death last Sunday is said to be suspicious.
The body of Krystal Moyan was discovered Sept. 19 about 7 a.m. near the corner of Highway 33 and Nickel Road in Rutland. Moyan was 41.
Police say they released Moyan’s name in hopes it would help with their investigation into her death. She was an Indigenous woman, 5’5”, of medium build, with short black hair and brown eyes.
“Retracing Krystal’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release
“In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Krystal on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 18, and the morning of Sunday, Sept. 19,” Pare said.
Police also ask anyone who may have driven in the area during that time to check their dashcam footage. Those with information can call Kelowna police at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477
Stranger attacks neighbours
Two neighbours on a downtown Kelowna street were injured in an unprovoked attack by a stranger, police say.
A 40-year-old woman was attacked Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of her Coronation Avenue home, Kelowna RCMP say. The assailant attempted to choke her and get into her house, police say.
The woman was able to get away and hide in a neighbouring yard. In the meantime, a 66-year-old neighbour had heard the woman’s screams and went to try to help.
But when he got into the woman’s backyard, he too was attacked. Both victims suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
A suspect was arrested in the area without incident, and has been remanded in custody.
Charges of aggravated assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, and break and enter have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service against Brady Dolphin, 35.
Duffus sings in Summerland
Singer-guitarist Mat Duffus is the featured musician at Just Hazel’s Café at 13229 Victoria Road in Summerland, Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Correction
Tyler Jack Newton was released from federal prison twice on statutory release. An article in Friday’s Daily Courier incorrectly stated he had been paroled.
Paving on Hollywood Road North
Hollywood Road North in Kelowna will be closed during the day Monday-Thursday next week for paving.
The roadwork will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Parents dropping off and picking up children at Pearson Road Elementary will need to take an alternate route. Local residents will still have access to their homes, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.