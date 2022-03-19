Drivers on Vernon’s 37th Avenue may have to take a slight detour over the next couple weeks, as crews build new curbs and sidewalks near the railway crossing.
Likely starting on Monday morning, the railway crossing will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work is expected to be complete by April 1. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.
—————
The next phase of construction of a new multi-use path along Silver Star Road is underway.
When complete, the path will provide a new cycling route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
Crews began work Wednesday near Blackcomb Way in the Foothills. Southbound traffic will continue to travel down Silver Star Road in the construction area. However, northbound traffic is being detoured along Star Road.
Local residents will have access to properties within the construction zone. The detour is anticipated to be in place until the end of June.