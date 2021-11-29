An SUV speeding from police smashed into a rock face on Highway 97 Friday.
Police had attempted to stop the southbound vehicle around Brent Road, south of Peachland, about 3:45 p.m. The driver ignored the signal to pull over and kept on going.
Police followed the vehicle and found it had crashed further down the highway. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was nabbed by Mounties before getting far.
The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.
The case was referred to the Independent Investigations Office, which examines all polices cases in which someone is injured or killed.
“The IIO BC concluded that the injuries sustained by the driver did not meet the threshold for further involvement from its office,” the BC Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The driver is facing potential criminal charges for failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and prohibited driving. Police say the suspect is known to them.
The IIO is investigating an incident in Enderby.
Information provided to the police watchdog by the RCMP indicates that on Nov. 23 about 11:20 p.m., police responded to a reported disturbance on Larsen Avenue and arrested one man. The man was released the following day at 7:30 a.m.
Approximately one hour later, another disturbance was reported near a residence involving the same man. Officers attended and placed him under arrest before transporting him to RCMP detachment cells.
Emergency Health Services attended the detachment and transported the man to the hospital, where he was found to have sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.
The IIO will investigate what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the injury.
The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information to call the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.