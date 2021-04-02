Shooting death confirmed by autopsy
An autopsy has confirmed a 35-year-old man died of gunshot wounds in West Kelowna on March 21.
The shooting took place near Highway 97 between Butt and Grizzly Roads between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Police are looking for witnesses and dash cam footage.
Police investigators believe a vehicle headed toward West Kelowna stopped in the intersection for a brief time. Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, which is described as dark coloured and potentially a smaller-style SUV.
Call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.
Tax increase OK in West Kelowna
People in West Kelowna are “satisfied” with the municipality’s plan to draw 30% more in property taxes over the next four years, city manager Paul Gipps says.
Municipal taxes are set to rise 4% this summer, pending council’s expected approval at a meeting Tuesday.
As part of a “public engagement process’, the city invited comment on its plan to boost total municipal taxes from $36.5 million this year to $46.1 million in 2025.
The consultation process was promoted during the last two weeks of February through the city’s website, social media, postcards sent to homes, and advertisements.
Nineteen completed surveys were received. Five people watched an interactive online video presentation. Five emails were received.
West Kelowna has a population of 36,000 people.
“It is apparent from the feedback that most people understand the budgeting process reasonably well and are satisfied with the city’s financial planning,” Gipps writes in a report to council.
However, a detailed summary of the 19 responses included in an appendix to the report shows more comments in favour of reducing taxes or cutting services (13) than increasing taxes (10).
West Kelowna eyes transportation plan
A new transportation master plan for West Kelowna will cost $238,000.
City council is expected on Tuesday to award the contact for preparation of the plan to HDR Corporation.
The plan will cover issues like possible road improvements, transit upgrades, truck routes, an updated capital plan, and new pedestrian and cycling routes.
The city’s current transportation plan dates back to 2014.
Parkade elevator under repair
An elevator repair job in the City of Vernon’s downtown parkade will take a couple of months.
Work began Thursday and is expected to continue until mid-June.
During this time, the west stairway will be closed from time to time while the contractor refurbishes the car; however, the north stairway will remain open for pedestrians.
All accessible parking stalls are on the main floor of the parkade will remain available to the public, the city said in a news release.
Aquafit classes get go-ahead in Vernon
Not all fitness classes are shut down by the latest provincial health orders.
Vernon Recreation Services aquafit and aquatherapy classes have been given the go-ahead to continue.
“Following some advocacy by the BC Recreation & Parks Association, the PHO (provincial health office) was able to provide clarification that these adult group aquatic classes can continue,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services in a news release.
Recreation Services is working on logistics for classes to start sometime following the holiday long weekend. Once details are finalized, registered participants will be contacted with the date for the restart of their class.
Activities involving individual participation such as swimming, fitness gym, walking and public skating were not affected by the order and are ongoing.
Owner wanted
North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the owner of a large, towable generator recovered in the Gardom Lake area. On March 21, someone discovered the unit on the side of a roadway and contacted police. The generator appears to have come disconnected from a vehicle while being towed. Police hope to return it to its owner. If the generator is yours, and you can prove ownership, contact Const. Palmer at 250-838-6818.
Gospel Mission serves Easter dinner
Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve its annual Easter dinner to residents of the Leon Avenue shelter today at noon. Because of COVID-19, the meal will not be opened to the public.
“Meals that would normally be open to the public will be packed up and delivered by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Community Outreach team to people living outside, in Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Doyle Ave. shelter and partner supportive living homes,” a news release said. “
A meal of ham, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and dessert will be served.”