B.C.’s gang police made several seizures during a recent blitz of the Okanagan.
Officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team were in the Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon areas Aug. 3-7.
UGET officers arrested several individuals and seized four firearms, including handguns, rifles, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a conductive energy weapon, knives and machetes, and other weapons, a news release said.
Also seized was over two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack and powder cocaine, GHB, psilocybin, and miscellaneous pills along with suspected drug trafficking-related cash. Samples of the drugs have been sent to Health Canada for analysis before charges are recommended.