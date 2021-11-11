Teen robbed, beaten on rail trail
Kelowna RCMP are searching for two suspects who robbed and assaulted a teen on the rail trail.
About 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle east of Dilworth Road near the pedestrian bridge when he was approached by two men.
The men stole his bicycle, shoes and cellphone. The victim was badly hurt and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.
Police searched the area with a dog, but didn’t find the suspects. The victim’s bicycle and shoes were recovered near the creek.
Police describe the first suspect as a Caucasian male about 20 years old, 5-foot-7 with a medium build and lighter Mohawk-style hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and riding a white bicycle. This suspect may have facial injuries to his right cheek.
Suspect two is a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and carrying a back or dark grey backpack.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Man charged for stealing poppy cash
A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with stealing poppy donation boxes from two Kelowna banks.
RCMP said the first theft happened on Monday and the second theft on Tuesday at banks on Ellis Street.
“The same suspect had entered the bank asking for directions, then stole the box from the counter and ran out the door with it,” police said in a news release.
A 24-year-old man is slated to appear in court on Jan. 13 to face two charges of theft under $5,000.
Upgraded bridge ready for full use
An improved Lakeshore Road bridge over Bellevue Creek will be fully operational to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians this weekend.
In a $2.7-million project that started in March, a new multi-use path has been added and the existing bridge upgraded.
The bridge now offers two lanes of vehicle traffic, separated bike lanes in each direction and a multi-use path, which the city says will create a smoother traffic flow.
Killiney Beach water is safe to drink
A do not consume water notice for Killiney Beach has been lifted.
The order removal affects approximately 295 properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road.
The system, affected by the summer’s White Rock Lake wildfire, “has been thoroughly flushed, chlorine-dosed and a detailed assessment of the system infrastructure and reservoirs has been completed,” the Central Okanagan regional district said in a news release.
New deputy chiefs at Vernon fire dept.
The Vernon fire department has added two new deputy chiefs.
Alan Hofsink began his job as deputy chief of operations on Oct. 25. Previously, he was the department’s FireSmart co-ordinator.
Russ Friesen joined the department on Nov. 8 as deputy chief in charge of prevention, training and logistics.
“Russ is recognized as one of the most effective fire investigators in Western Canada," a news release from the City of Vernon said.
The City of Vernon is now looking for a new FireSmart co-ordinator.