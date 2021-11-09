A home invasion Tuesday morning tied up traffic for hours.
Kelowna RCMP say the trouble took place at a home in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue just after 5 a.m. Traffic was blocked for hours on Harvey between Richter and Ethel streets.
Three armed men broke into the home and assaulted two occupants, police said.
The two occupants sustained minor injuries.
During their investigation, officers learned the suspects also broke into a second residence nearby. Although there were occupants inside that residence, no one was injured.
“Kelowna RCMP, along with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team established a perimeter around the residence and asked the public to avoid the area,” police said in a news release.
“There is no threat to the public at this time.”
“This was not a random incident and all parties are known to one another,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.