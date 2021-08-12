A pop-up vaccination clinic will be offered in Lake Country on Sunday.
The clinic will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Intrigue Wines, 2291 Goldie Road.
Anyone who needs their first vaccine or had their first shot more than 28 days ago and now wants their second shot can show up. No appointment necessary. Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a shot.
Anyone who gets a vaccine there will be entered into a draw for two prizes: a $150 gift card to Intrigue Wines and a pizza party at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars valued at $150.
