A sunset vigil will be held at the Field of Crosses display in City Park today at 5 p.m.
A short service of remembrance will be held and then members of the public will be invited to take a candle and place it beside one of the 240 crosses marked with names of Kelowna men who died in the First World War, Second World War, or Korean War.
“This will be the second time we’ve done a vigil like this,” said Keith Boehmer of the Okanagan Military Museum.
“It emulates the way Europeans, particularly the Dutch, mark their days of remembrance by placing candles alongside the memorials to their war dead,” Boehmer said.
The candles will be left in place until the morning of Nov. 12. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is no Remembrance Day service this year in City Park.