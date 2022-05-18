After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, car buffs can rejoice as the 23rd annual Peachland World of Wheels show comes roaring back Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beach Avenue between First and Eighth streets will be closed to traffic and people can wander the street, taking in the vintage and classic vehicles. The day wharf will have antique boats on display.
“I’m so excited for everyone. It’s such an event that everyone looks forward to,” said organizer Pam Cunningham, as she told the story of a youngster who chose to go to World of Wheels Sunday over having his birthday party.
World of Wheels is Peachland’s largest one-day event and in good weather can attract more than 12,000 people, more than double the small town’s population.
World of Wheels isn’t offering registration in advance this year, so Cunningham couldn’t give estimates of how many exhibitors there will be; however, she believes the Summerland Apple Valley Cruisers’ inaugural car show Saturday will benefit the Peachland show.
“I think it’s great, because for people who have been starving to go out and do something and love the classic cars, this is an opportunity to go to two car shows,” she said.
With the cool wet weather this spring, Cunningham is hoping the rain will stay away Sunday as collectors won’t bring their classic cars out in the rain.
“Just dry, that’s all we care about,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be glorious, it would be nice, but I’ll take just dry.”
On Tuesday, Environment Canada’s forecast for Sunday was cloudy with a high of 20 C.
As the first World of Wheels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cunningham said organizers have not put any COVID precautions in place, noting it is up to the individual and their comfort level.
“If you’re concerned about proximity to people, wear a mask or maintain your six feet,” she said, adding it’s an outdoor event.
Along with a beer garden at Cousins Park, there will be vendors and a bouncy castle for the kids as well as free concerts with Conroy Lee Ross performing from 11 a.m. to noon, Three Quarter Crush from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and Kat Rox, with the former lead singer of the Headpins, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Regals will be performing in Heritage Park.
Not surprisingly, the car show attracts a lot of traffic.
“Don’t be in a hurry to get through on the highway between West Kelowna and Summerland,” warned Cunningham.
To help with parking, new this year is a large lot at 5418 Clements Cres. behind the Peachland IGA and beside Peachland Elementary for people to park and take the shuttle down to the car show.
The lot is being run by the Peachland Community Hub. Parking costs $5 and Cunningham said if people want to give more, that’s even better.
The shuttle bus is by donation to the Peachland Food Bank.
Cunningham said the No Parking signs will be going up on Beach Avenue in advance of the car show and warned those parked on the street will be towed.
For more information, go online to PeachlandCarShow.com.