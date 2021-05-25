Almost 800 new child care spaces in the Okanagan are being funded by the provincial government.
Kelowna gets the majority of the spaces, at 567. West Kelowna gets 92, Penticton gets 95, Osoyoos gets 24 and Hedley gets 16.
Valleywide, more than 100 of the new spaces will be ready this fall, the government said in a news release. The other spaces will become available within the next six years.
“As we continue to build towards an inclusive universal child care system, these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers, to pursue their own goals, while also being part of B.C.’s economic recovery,” Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen said.
The 790 spaces are being created at 12 different sites across the Okanagan.
“The daycare is a welcomed opportunity to provide quality child care for families in the Penticton area and will be open to anyone looking for affordable and reliable daycare,” said Kathy Pierre, education director of the Penticton Indian Band.
Since July 2018, the government has funded almost 30,000 new licensed child care spaces, about 6,000 of which are now open.
Central Okanagan Public Schools provided a breakdown of where the new spaces will be going — 71 at Ellison Elementary, 92 at the North Glenmore, 82 at Okanagan Mission Secondary, 82 at Anne McClymont Elementary, 82 at Black Mountain Elementary and 92 at Hudson Road Elementary.
The new daycare centres will be operated by the Boys and Girls Glub, YMCA and The Clubhouse Child Care Centre and will ready to open by September 2023.