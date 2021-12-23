Just weeks after the Penticton found itself in hot water due to its handling of a tax sale, the City of Vernon has issued a public notice to the owner of a property that was just auctioned off in that community.
“The steps being taken by the City of Vernon are in line with usual and required practice for this situation. The circumstances in Penticton have not played a role in the efforts or channels used by the City of Vernon to notify the property owner,” said city spokeswoman Christy Poirier in an email Wednesday.
“The circumstances here are very different than those identified in the ombudsperson’s report.”
The ombudsperson’s report, issued Dec. 8, probed the 2017 tax sale of the home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. in Penticton, which was auctioned off to cover the owner’s $10,000 debt.
The ombudsperson found the city’s correspondence with the owner contained errors, leading to an “unfair” process that saw her home trade for $150,000 — well below its assessed value of $420,000.
The report noted that of 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case.
Five days after the release of the report, Penticton city council agreed to reimburse the woman $140,000 representing about half the equity she lost.
The winning bidder in Vernon’s tax sale paid $245,000 for a townhouse valued at $244,000 as of July 2020 by BC Assessment. The current owner, Donald Lee Pressman, has one year to pay his $6,200 tax bill to retain the property.
Poirier said Vernon issued a press release because staff had been unable to contact Pressman.
“Therefore, in accordance with the Local Government Act and an order by the B.C. Supreme Court, the city must take specific steps to reasonably provide notice to the property owner,” added Poirier.