Vernon Mounties are looking for a woman suspected of starting two fires in the Westwold area on Monday.
Police recieved reports about 2:30 p.m. a person was setting slash piles on fire on the Douglas Lake Road and the Westwold Forest Service Road.
A small blue pickup driven by a woman was reported leaving the scene of both fires. A ground and air search did not find the pickup.
BC Wildfire Service responded and quickly contained the two fires.
"We’re incredibly concerned that someone would be intentionally starting these fires," said Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski. "After the destruction and devastation caused by wildfires last year, we appreciate and understand how terribly unsettling this is for residents. We’re actively investigating the incidents and are appealing to the public for any information that may help us in furthering this investigation."
Call the Enderby RCMP office at 250-838-6818 and quote file NR2022-2366 if you have any information.