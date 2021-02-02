Colin Pritchard is receiving the first UBC Alumni Builder Award in the Okanagan.
“Colin is a builder of the Okanagan community as well as our campus,” said Adrienne Nolan, executive director of development and alumni engagement, in a university news release.
“Through his (Colin and Lois Pritchard) Foundation, he has seeded many unique partnerships between UBC Okanagan and the broader community. He has also been a strong advocate of the campus and alumni volunteer.”
Pritchard received his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1962 and his law degree from UBC in 1963. He was called to the bar in 1964 and developed a successful solicitors’ practice in addition to launching several agricultural ventures.
In 1999, he and his wife Lois moved to Kelowna where he continued his work in real estate, mortgage financing and agriculture.
They established their foundation in 2007. The foundation funded student trainees, clinical research, patient simulation technology and experiential learning at UBCO’s Southern Medical Program.
“He is the epitome of a leader, volunteer and philanthropist who has worked tirelessly to advocate for UBCO and his community,” said Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Lesley Cormack.