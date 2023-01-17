A complex-care facility that will house 20 people with serious mental-health and medical issues will open in Kelowna soon.
“The complex care model is new to our region and a first step towards improving the overall health and well-being of vulnerable individuals in Kelowna and Kamloops,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO, in a news release.
Complex care housing has on-site health care and social supports for people who live with significant mental health and addiction and or medical challenges that result in difficulty finding and maintaining housing. Complex care housing in Kamloops and Kelowna will have staff on site around the clock.
The new facilities were announced by IH and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions on Monday. Active Care Youth and Adult Services will provide the supports residents need.
Opening will be in “the weeks ahead,” the release said.
“The opening of new complex care spaces in Kelowna is a small step in the right direction to help some of our most vulnerable citizens dealing with overlapping conditions including mental health and addictions,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “The need in Kelowna and the Okanagan region for this type of housing and care is significant."