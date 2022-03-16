Highrises make our city less safe
Dear Editor:
I have been cycling and walking around Clement/Ellis/Sunset corner in the north of town, near the arena, and have noticed that with all the highrises, the area is not only unfriendly for pedestrians, but hostile.
Concrete and steel from the sidewalk upwards with a few commercial sites at ground level welcome the pedestrian/
cyclist. No trees, no grass, no communication with residents, and cars coming from five directions greet you. In summer it will be a constant 30-40 C along the sidewalk.
With no eyes on the street, crime will become more of an issue in the area. In 2014 the Australian Institute of Crimin-ology studied high-density, highrise apartments that are often leased to tourists, in the Brisbane suburb of Gold Coast and found the areas around those buildings had high crime rates.
So this area will not be one for an evening stroll. The salvation of the area is its proximity to the lake, the giveaway opportunity afforded developers by our mayor and council for their big score.
Interestingly, I have read in The New York Times that people with real money are now shying away from ostentatious highrise condos and looking for either low-rise elegant buildings, or townhouses.
We in Kelowna however continue to provide safe deposit boxes in the sky for the “flip” class of investor.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Vaccine passport worth keeping
Dear Editor:
An Angus Reid survey says the pandemic has pulled Canadians apart, brought out the worst in people. Is it any wonder why some people feel this way?
The anti-vaxxers believe their freedoms have been taken away and have picketed hospitals, schools, disrupted Nov. 11 Remembrance ceremonies, shut down Ottawa, continue to harass people at provincial legislatures and have even closed down the borders to the U.S.
These are the very people who have exacerbated the spread and prolonged the COVID-19 virus as well as the restrictions that we all have had to live under.
Not to mention the skyrocketing taxpayer cost of health care, policing and government financial COVID relief.
In regards to concerns about personal freedoms, Canada stands sixth in the world with personal freedom, while the United States is 17th and the U.K. is 18th.
Meanwhile, in the crisis in Ukraine, citizens are being bombed by the Russian dictator and have no freedom. People are dying fighting for their lives while protesters in Canada don’t want to take a mask or get vaccinated to help save themselves and other Canadians.
Responsible people followed the science while protesting anti-vaxxers did everything to sabotage the progress.
For over two years, we have isolated, worn masks, cancelled vacations, missed kids’ events, not to mention not being able to visit elderly parents in seniors’ homes, etc. And we did that willingly to do our part in keeping fellow Canadians from contacting COVID-19.
I sincerely hope B.C. retains the vaccine passports for longer; I am not interested in sitting in a movie theatre or restaurant next to people who are not vaccinated.
Don Aitken, Kelowna
Ukraine a replay of Cuban crisis
Dear Editor:
Re: “How can be get Putin out of the mess he created?” by David Bond (March 15). There are many other issues at play here. The elephant in the room is NATO itself. NATO is a bit like a business club of like-minded countries. In preparation for possible military action it holds training sessions and war games in each others’ territory.
Unfortunately for Ukraine, because of its location, it is the meat in the sandwich between Russia and the NATO alliance. It is no secret the country was being wooed to join NATO. And if it did, NATO would then have the ability to build military installations right against the western border of Russia.
In the past 200 years Russia has been invaded three times by western countries. The last time at a loss of millions of Russian lives in the defence of Stalingrad. It should come as no surprise the country is a bit antsy at the prospect of another threat at its door step. That is a major reason for the invasion of Ukraine.
If somehow the roles were reversed, would the U.S. allow a hostile military presence on its borders? This is a replay of the Cuban missile crisis of the 1960s. At that time the doomsday clock was just seconds to nuclear midnight when wiser heads prevailed. No missiles were placed in Cuba. Those were scary times. We don’t need a repeat of that.
Russ Trenaman, Penticton
Putin can’t trust the United States
Dear Editor:
Vladimir Putin’s apparent fear of NATO expansion, especially the deployment of U.S. anti-nuclear-missile defence systems, further into eastern Europe is typically perceived by the West as unmerited paranoia. Surely he must realize that the West, including NATO, won’t initiate a nuclear-weapons exchange.
Then, again, how can he — or we, for that matter — know for sure, particularly with the U.S.? While Ronald Reagan postulated that “Of the four wars in my lifetime none came about because the U.S. was too strong,” who can know what may have come to fruition had the U.S. remained the sole possessor of atomic weaponry? There’s a presumptive, and perhaps even arrogant, concept of American governance as somehow, unless physically provoked, being morally/ethically above using nuclear weapons internationally.
After President Harry S. Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur as commander of the forces warring with North Korea — for the latter’s remarks about how he would/could use dozens of atomic bombs to promptly end the war — Americans’ approval rating of the president dropped to 23%.
Had it not been for formidable international pressure on Truman (and perhaps his personal morality) to remove MacArthur, could/would Truman eventually have succumbed to domestic political pressure to allow MacArthur’s command to continue?
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock