Six local schools have COVID cases
COVID-19 cases have been reported at six local schools.
A student or staff member contracted the virus at Dr. Knox Middle School, George Elliot and Kelowna secondary schools and Ellison, Raymer and Rose Valley elementary schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release on Monday.
Anyone potentially affected will be notified by Interior Health.
Youth’s killer due back in court
A woman who pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old Kelowna youth was due in court on Tuesday.
The female, who cannot be named because she was under 18 at the time she killed Elijah-Iain Beauregard, was to appear in connection with a pre-sentence report, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service.
She pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 4.
Elijah-Iain was 16 when he was stabbed about 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2019 in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna. He died later in hospital.
After his death, his father called for more public dialogue on the issue of homelessness.
Man who approached kids meant no harm
A man who approached two children on March 22 meant no harm, police say.
Police received a report of man approaching the boys on Arbor View Drive, offering a ride.
“The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team investigated the matter, identifying and speaking with the man involved. Investigators have determined there was no criminal intent on his part and that he regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
“We have confirmed that there is no threat to public safety in the incident.”
Clear-bag pickup next week in Vernon
Vernon’s clear-bag leaf pickup program will return next week. Waste Connections of Canada will pick up leaves put in clear bags and left at the curb next Monday-Friday. Pickup happens on the regular garbage day.
Water-line work planned on Silver Star Road
Driving will be slow on Silver Star Road Thursday and Friday. Traffic will proceed in single-lane alternating fashion in the 6200 block of Silver Star Road while a water-line project is underway.
Vernon to take action on climate
A new climate action plan has been approved by the City of Vernon.
It encompasses such things as a new building code, high-efficiency retrofit of existing buildings, promotion of electric-powered vehicles, encouragement of public transit and modifications to waste disposal systems.
People are also encouraged to help out by, for example, planting more trees around their yard and switching from natural gas to electricity for home heating.
Currently, about two-thirds of Vernon’s greenhouse gas emissions come from vehicles, and 30% come from the heating and cooling of buildings.
The goal is to have no net greenhouse gas emissions from Vernon by 2050. The 216-page document can be found on the City of Vernon’s website.
New office will make its own beer
A new “Office” in downtown Kelowna will serve up beer and food, pending city council's approval next Tuesday.
The Office Brewery is proposed for 301 – 890 Clement Ave. It would be located immediately next to the Unleashed Brewery.
“We will be joining a community of other small breweries in Kelowna’s brewery district, creating jobs, encouraging tourism, and adding further diversity to the region’'s already-booming craft beer industry," Office Brewery applicant Dillan Crema writes in a letter to the city.
The Office Brewery would have a capacity of 89 people, 57 indoor and 32 outdoors.
Water Board creates education guide
The Okanagan Basin Water Board has developed a guide for teachers who want to teach their students about water.
Our Relationship with Water in the Okanagan is described as a series of colourful and easy-to-follow guides, developed in collaboration with Syilx Knowledge Keepers.
“It’s so important that the Indigenous worldview be shared,” said Pamela Barnes, one of the Knowledge Keepers who worked on the project, “because it’s been missing.”
The guides were recently presented at a teachers’ professional development workshop. They’re suitable for all grades.
“As we were working on the guides, it was very important that these fit within the curriculum. But it is also an authentic source of local information for educators,” said Desiree Marshall-Peer, a professor at UBCO’s School of Education who helped with the guides.
“It’s a one-stop shop for all things dealing with Okanagan outdoor and water education – accessible for teachers with experience or those just starting.”