As wildfires burn in the Okanagan and smoke fills the sky, we’re facing another challenge from the hot, dry weather.
Very low spring rainfall combined with scorching heat in recent weeks has prompted the province to declare Drought Level 3 throughout the Valley – in other words, ‘severely dry’ conditions.
B.C. ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with Drought Level 5 rated as the most severe.
“In the Okanagan, a warm, dry spring and an unprecedented heat wave in June has stressed water sources and infrastructure,” said the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
“Additionally, Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes did not reach ‘full pool’ this year. Warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation is forecasted for the summer.”
This level of drought could have a negative impact on ecosystems.
The OBWB asks that residents, farmers, and businesses observe all water conservation bylaws and watering restrictions.
The Salmon River watershed, which drains into Shuswap Lake, is currently at Drought Level 4.