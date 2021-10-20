One person died in a mobile home fire in Vernon Tuesday night.
Emergency crews arrived about 11:45 at a home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. Heavy smoke and flames were already coming from the structure.
“Once additional resources were on scene, firefighters were able to make entry into the home to fully extinguish the fire and ensure it didn’t extend to other parts of the structure,” the fire department said in a news release.
“There was significant smoke and fire damage inside the home,” said fire Chief David Lind. “The home’s close proximity to the fire station helped significantly. Older mobile homes can become heavily involved with fire and fill with smoke quickly. The fast response and actions of the crews kept the fire contained to a single property.”
RCMP said that when they arrived, they were informed firefighters had removed one person from the house and were unable to resuscitate the victim.
The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined, but wasn’t believed to be the result of foul play.
“I’d like to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away,” said Lind. “I’d also like to thank all the responders who attended the scene and made best efforts to revive the resident. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.”