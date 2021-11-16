Small group of health-care workers still unvaccinated
Two per cent of health-care workers in B.C. remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 and are on unpaid leave.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday a total of 2,885 health-care workers have still refused to get a vaccine shot. Their ranks are divided roughly evenly between full-time workers, casual workers, and part-time workers.
But more than 125,000 are fully vaccinated, he said. “We continue to make progress with respect to vaccinating health-care workers,” Dix said.
Meanwhile, a total of 242,460 British Columbians have now received a third dose of vaccine, known as a booster shot, Dix said.
Of those, 150,000 people are over age 70, representing 20% of everyone in this age group.