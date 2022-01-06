Christmas wasn’t a silent night for Kelowna RCMP.
The local police force say they nabbed a prolific offender after he’d broken into a business on Neave Court.
“The victim of the break and enter provided information regarding the suspect’s direction of travel which assisted officers in locating the truck the suspect had been driving,” police said in a news release.
The truck was found on Granite Road in the McKinley Beach area. It had been stolen a few days earlier in Nakusp.
A police dog help track down the man, who was hiding under a home being built on Arrowroot Drive.
Police say the man resisted arrest and received minor injuries as police and the dog took him down.
A 41-year-old suspect from Nakusp faces several charges.