Students at Glenmore Elementary School were moved out of the school building to a safer location on the school property after reports of a gas leak nearby on Tuesday.
The leak was reported about 11:30 a.m. after a gas line break on Lowland Street.
A contractor working on a construction project inadvertently struck a gas line while using a piece of heavy equipment, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
A nearby daycare was also evacuated while nearby residents were instructed to stay inside.
Parents were asked to come and pick up their children from the school. The process was complicated by nearby road closures and power being cut to the school, the school district said in a news release.