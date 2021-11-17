BCGEU, staff settle labour dispute
There will be no more picket lines outside Kelowna’s BCGEU office.
The union and the union representing some of its staff have agreed to a new contract, subject to ratification.
“We are pleased to see we were able to return to the table with the employer and, through mediation, address the critical issues that our members identified and come to an agreement,” said Christy Slusarenko, vice-president of MoveUP, which represents the office workers.
“Our members wanted to see the employer’s offer respect the work that they do and compensate them fairly for the value they bring to the organization. We feel this agreement does that, and we will be endorsing it to our members and recommending they accept the deal.”
A ratification vote date has not yet been set.
Gas station employee threatened with pipe
Two men robbed a gas station on Springfield Road early Monday morning.
One of the men threatened an employee with a pipe while the other stood watch at the door, police said.
The robbery happened just after 1 a.m.
The first suspect was described as Caucasian with a large build. He was wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, brown shoes and a dark mask.
The second suspect was described as having a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles.
The suspects fled on foot toward Cooper Road with cash and merchandise.
“Thankfully no one was injured during this robbery,” said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may captured the suspects fleeing the area on their dash cams.”
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the RCMP robbery unit at 250-762-3300.
Hyper Hippo joins list of great places to work
Kelowna’s Hyper Hippo Entertainment has been named a winner of Canada’s Best Places to Work by GamesIndustry.biz.
Hyper Hippo was chosen as a winner in the category of mid-sized companies (50-200 employees), the company said in a news release.
“The Best Places to Work recognition is all about making the games industry a better place to work. Hyper Hippo was also chosen as the winner of the Health and Wellbeing Award for a company that goes above and beyond in looking after the mental health of its staff,” the release said.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Places to Work by GamesIndustry.biz, and accept the Health and Wellbeing Award on behalf of our organization,” said Jennifer Kilback, chief business officer at Hyper Hippo.
Hyper Hippo is hiring.
Vernon’s top cop arrests break-in suspect
Vernon’s top cop arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a business break-in.
RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher was on patrol early Tuesday after a break-in at a business in the 2800 block of 30th St. An image of the suspect had been captured on a live camera feed and was distributed to all officers.
Baher spotted a man who matched the description at 7:20 a.m. The suspect, a 40-year-old Vernon man, was arrested without incident.
In July 2019, Baher had also been on a patrol when she arrested a man as he was trying to break into a truck. It turned out the man was also suspected of beating and robbing an 84-year-old two days earlier.
Police track down suspects pointing gun in Vernon
Two people were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized last week after police responded to a weapons complaint in downtown Vernon.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a man had pointed a firearm at another person in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue. Police sent several officers to the scene, but the suspect had already fled in a vehicle.
An RCMP helicopter, located the suspect vehicle in the 3900 block of 30th Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.
Two Vernon men, 34 and 38 years old, face numerous potential criminal charges.
Summerland outpatient lab closing temporarily
The Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory has temporarily closed, as of Tuesday.
“Patients with existing appointments will be notified directly of alternative service locations,” said Interior Health in a press release, which did not provide a reason for the closure or its expected duration.
Walk-in appointments and ECG service are available in Penticton at the hospital or at Okanagan Clinical Lab locations at 383 Ellis St. or 2504 Skaha Lake Rd., or in Peachland at Valley Medical Laboratory.
Online threats lead to school lockdown
Online threats forced a Vernon secondary school to go into hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday.
RCMP say they were notified of the move about 1:30 p.m.
Police attended the school to investigate. As additional information became available, investigators determined there was no credible threat to the safety of the students.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.
However, police are continuing to investigate.