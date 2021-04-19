New cases of COVID-19 are trending down but hospitalizations due to the disease are still rising in B.C., provincial officials said Monday.
All current public health orders — including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants — will remain in place until after the Victoria Day long weekend.
And the vaccination schedule remains on target for all adult British Columbians to have at least one dose by Canada Day.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed cautious optimism over a recent decline in new infections but cautioned the continued public vigilance, coupled with new travel restrictions, will still be necessary in the coming months.
"We are very slowly bending the curve back down," Henry said. "This shows us that the measures that we started a few weeks ago are starting to have an impact.
"We aren't seeing continued rapid growth," she said. "But we are still in a very challenging situation."
Across B.C., 78% of base and surge capacity hospital beds are currently occupied, meaning there are 1,606 beds that are vacant and could be used for COVID-19 patients.
But there are significant regional variations in hospital occupancy. In the Interior Health region, for example, 84% of beds are occupied; at Kelowna General Hospital, more than 95% of medical and surgical beds are currently occupied.
To increase bed capacity at hospitals, some services will be deferred, particularly scheduled surgeries.
COVID outbreak over at Vernon hospital
The COVID-19 outbreak is over at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
In total, four staff and 10 patients were connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on March 30, Interior Health said in a news release.
Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health office, praised the work of hospital leaders and staff, as well as IH communicable disease specialists, to contain the outbreak.
The surgical unit has re-opened to admissions.
COVID-19 outbreaks are still in effect in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital and the short-stay units at Cottonwoods Care Centre.
Local schools dealing with more COVID cases
Cases of COVID-19 were reported at more local schools on the weekend.
On Sunday, Central Okanagan Public Schools confirmed a student or staff member had contracted the virus at Ellison Elementary and Kelowna Secondary schools.
Cases were reported Saturday at Central school and again at Ellison Elementary.
On Friday night, cases were reported at Rutland Elementary and Secondary schools and Rose Valley Elementary.
Those affected are self-isolating. Anyone at risk will be contacted by Interior Health.
Was your airline seatmate carrying COVID?
Cases of COVID-19 were reported on recent Kelowna flights.
On the morning of April 2, someone flying on WestJet flight 3325 to Vancouver had the virus. People sitting in rows 10-16 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
On April 4, virus cases were reported on a Swoop flight to Toronto WestsJet flight 3320 from Vancouver and two WestJet flights from Calgary.
A case was also reported on WestJet flight 171 to Edmonton on April 5, WestJet flight 3342 from Calgary on April 6 and WestJet 3110 to Calgary on April 8.