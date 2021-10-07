Echo Lake Provincial Park in the North Okanagan is expanding.
Sixty-five hectares will be added to make the new park size 219 hectares, Vernon MLA Harwinder Sandhu announced Thursday.
The provincial NDP government this week introduced a bill to expand several provincial parks, create a new park on Vancouver and rename two parks.
“We’re adding more area to the park, including foreshore, to protect crucial fish habitat and ensure this park and all the species that rely on it are around for generations,” Sandhu is quoted as saying in a news release.
Echo Lake is a popular fishing spot.